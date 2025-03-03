What It Was Like The Day Hitler Died

It will likely come as little surprise to learn that, for many, the day Hitler died was a pretty grim one. To start, the situation in Berlin, where Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and a small group of supporters were hiding in an underground bunker, was dire. The city had already been encircled by Soviet soldiers and their Red Army was making headway into the heart of the capital. Their assault, known as the Battle of Berlin, ground on from April 20 to May 2, 1945, and left an already crumbling Berlin in even greater disrepair. Just 10 days after the battle had commenced, Hitler had decided that he was by no means ready to face justice and died by suicide on April 30. Just over a week later, on May 8, the Allies were celebrating Victory in Europe Day and Germany was facing the division of its territory amongst the Allies. Japan, the last remaining member of the Axis powers, didn't surrender until August 1945.

Advertisement

Even as Hitler was finally defeated, that didn't mean the war or its repercussions suddenly ceased to exist. The experience of living through April 30, 1945, was one that many people would surely remember for the rest of their lives.