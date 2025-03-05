Strict Rules Freemasons Follow

Aspiring Masons must pass through an initiation ritual known as the First Degree. They begin by approaching the lodge dressed in a certain, symbolically important way. They will have the heel of at least one foot bare, symbolizing that the Masonic lodge is hallowed ground where bare feet are appropriate. Pants legs are rolled up to indicate that the potential Mason has no shackles or related marks, indicating that he is free, and to allow the bare knee to contact the earth when making vows. The left side of the chest will be bare to show that the potential Mason is not a woman in disguise, and the right arm will be similarly exposed to prove that the initiate has not come with a weapon. In some instances, applicants are blindfolded and led with a rope around the neck.

Advertisement

When a potential Mason arrives correctly dressed and prepared, the lodge tyler (door guard) knocks three times on the door so the initiate can enter. The initiate will have a dagger pressed against the bare side of his chest (gently, one assumes) to underscore the seriousness of the undertaking. He is then led around the interior of the temple and asked a series of questions, most of which he will answer with the assistance of a Junior Deacon. That help in the first stage of a Masonic journey symbolizes both the support a Mason will need and the trustworthiness of his brethren-to-be. He will then kneel and take his oath as a Mason before standing with feet squared in the northeast corner of the room, recalling the position of the foundation stones his predecessors laid so many of.

Advertisement