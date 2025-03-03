The One Thing That's Illegal To Do With The National Anthem In Massachusetts

José, can you see by the dawn's early light? No, you can't? Well, here's a flashlight." Ah that's right, those aren't the lyrics. But what about if you're trashed and you sing this rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Applebees? Or, what if you want to sample those lines and lay them over some four-on-the-floor dance track with fireworks very patriotically going zip, zoom, pow in the background? Or you want to add some crazy, OG-Mariah Carey vocal runs to "embellish" the song? Well, you'd better do all of those things in a state that's not Massachusetts. Because if you do any of that there, it's going to cost you.

That's right, the land of Marky Mark really gets its star-spangled knickers in a bunch about messing with the national anthem, right down to a law prescribing how to perform it. And Massachusetts already has some weird, overreaching laws, like its legislation against defacing milk cartons and making noise in the library. There even used to be a 1659 law preventing people from celebrating Christmas — yes, preventing — "either by forbearing of labor, feasting, or any other way" because "such festivals as were superstitiously kept in other countries, to the great dishonor of God and offence of others," per the Massachusetts state government. We're guessing silent prayer in a damp cellar was ok.

But the law about "The Star-Spangled Banner"? While it contains a lot of specific provisions, it boils down to not altering the original composition in any way while performing it. And if you do, you can be fined up to $100.