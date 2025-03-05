5 Most Painful Ways To Die In Ancient Egypt

When you hear the words "ancient Egypt," you likely think of unexplainable mystery and mystique: the Pyramids of Giza, pharaohs ruling with absolute power, enigmatic hieroglyphs inscribed on tomb walls, etc. But less commonly discussed is the everyday Egyptian who lived, loved, worked, had children, got sick, played games, and eventually died — same as everywhere and everyone else. Elderly Egyptians no doubt broke their hips and developed pneumonia during recovery. Children doubtlessly got cancer and died. Soldiers died of gaping wounds. In this way, the most common ways to die in ancient Egypt were similar to today.

Advertisement

And yet, abnormally above-and-beyond painful deaths did happen in ancient Egypt. But they didn't happen from natural causes, violence, or accidents — they happened to criminals as punishments for crimes. Egypt was very serious about its laws as extensions of cosmic order, Ma'at. The pharaoh was the embodiment of Ma'at on Earth, bridging gods with humans and humans with each other. Under pharaonic law, women who committed adultery had their noses cut off and men got whipped 1,000 times. Crimes like rape resulted in the death penalty. Even theft could result in death.

But it's the method of capital punishment that makes Egypt stand out. To paint a lesson about order, justice, and law, the death sentence in ancient Egypt manifested in particularly nasty, painful ways. Among them is death by being tossed to a crocodile, being buried alive or drowning, incineration, and being impaled on a stake.

Advertisement