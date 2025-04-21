Who Could Replace Pope Francis After His Death?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Catholic Church typically elects a new Pope from among its cardinals based on the illustriousness of their careers and their professional standing, meaning that candidates are typically of advanced age as they come close to securing the most powerful position in the Christian world. Indeed, it has been more than half a millennium since the Vatican elected a Pope under the age of 50. Pope Francis was elected to the papacy in 2013 when he was 76. By the mid-2020s, when Pope Francis entered his late 80s, his health understandably grew worse, preventing him from fulfilling papal duties as he received medical treatment. This led to speculation as to who among the current generation of cardinals might be elected his successor. Any Catholic man is technically eligible to be elected Pope, though traditionally a candidate has been found among the College of Cardinals.

Advertisement

Anyone who has read Robert Harris' papal thriller "Conclave" or seen the 2024 movie starring Ralph Fiennes will know that the process of choosing a new Pope, which sees cardinals go through several rounds of voting before a candidate emerges, is accompanied by a great deal of political wrangling as the Catholic Church's senior clerics jostle for their shot at the top job. As such, there are typically multiple candidates in the running for the papacy, with the will of their peers, which is shaped by the political landscape of the day as well as the connections between those voting, only becoming clear after several ballots.