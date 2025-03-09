John Candy will be remembered for the laughter he brought to the world — first onstage at Second City in Toronto during his youth, then on television with the seminal "SCTV," and then on the big screen with hilarious supporting roles in "Stripes" and "Splash" and in such starring vehicles as "Uncle Buck" and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

He died in 1994 in Durango, Mexico, where he was shooting "Wagons East" — tragically becoming one of several actors to have passed away while filming. The months leading up to his death had been challenging for the 43-year-old comedian. His once-hot career had started to fizzle, fueling anxiety that he was on a downward trajectory in Hollywood. Late film critic Roger Ebert may be remembered for his brutal movie takedowns, but he felt nothing but sympathy when he encountered Candy in a New York City bar, where the actor drank alone. "He was depressed. People loved him, but he didn't seem to know that, or it wasn't enough," Ebert wrote. "He was a sweet guy and nobody had a word to say against him, but he was down on himself."

The period leading up to his passing was one of highs and lows, apt for an actor whose large frame was overshadowed by his even-larger personality. To find out more, read on for an exploration of what the final year of John Candy's life was really like.