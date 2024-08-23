Things We Learned About John Candy After He Died

Toronto native John Candy exploded onto the comedy scene in the late 1970s via Canadian comedy series "SCTV." A standout on the cult hit, Candy introduced television viewers to a weirdly eclectic array of now-iconic characters, ranging from showbiz sleazeball Johnny LaRue to 3D horror star Dr. Tongue, and Yosh Shmenge, one half of legendary Leutonian polka duo The Schmenge Brothers. As the show's popularity grew, Candy quickly became its breakout star. It wasn't long before Hollywood came calling, casting Candy in small but hugely memorable movie roles. Before long, he became the secret weapon in numerous film comedies, nailing scene-stealing supporting roles in "Stripes," "Splash," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and many more. With that foundation laid, Candy was soon tapped to star in his own movies, resulting in such comedy hits as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck."

By the early 1990s, Candy had become a beloved figure within the entertainment landscape. Sadly, on March 4, 1994, his life was cut short when Candy tragically had a fatal heart attack on the set of comedy western "Wagons East," while shooting on location in Mexico. He was just 43.

Gone but not forgotten, three decades after his death, the work he left behind continues to bring laughter to new generations. Meanwhile, there have also been some posthumous revelations that have shed new light on this comedy giant. With that in mind, here are some fascinating facts about John Candy that we didn't learn until after his death.