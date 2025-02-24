What Was Roberta Flack's Net Worth When She Died?

American soul and R&B legend Roberta Flack was 88 years old when she died. The news came via a statement released by her spokesperson. "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025," it said (per The Guardian). "She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."

Flack, whose career began in the 1960s, became one of the biggest names in show business in the early 1970s. Notably, two back-to-back Grammy successes guaranteed that she would go down in history as a unique vocal talent. She won the Grammy for record of the year in 1972 for her exquisite version of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," which had become incredibly popular after featuring in actor-director Clint Eastwood's 1971 movie "Play Misty for Me." The following year, she received the same award for "Killing Me Softly with His Song," which became her signature. She remained an icon thereafter, recording and performing consistently until 2018, when she suffered a stroke and reduced her public appearances. Over the course of her career, it is believed she amassed a fortune in the region of $20 million.

