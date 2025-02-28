Grim Details Released In Emotional 911 Call For The Gene Hackman Case

The exact cause of the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, still isn't known, but as more information comes out since their bodies were found on February 25, 2025, an increasingly darker picture is emerging.

The newest piece of the puzzle to emerge is audio of a 911 call from the caretaker for the subdivision where they lived (via TMZ). He looked in the window of the couple's Santa Fe, New Mexico, home and saw the bodies of the 95-year-old actor and his 63-year-old wife inside. When the operator asked if the caller could tell if the people inside were breathing, the caller frantically answered, "I have no idea. I'm not inside the house. It's closed. It's locked. I can't go in."

The call is just the latest detail from the case that raises questions about what really happened. Here's everything we know about the circumstances so far.