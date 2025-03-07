Adolf Almost Had This Last Name Instead Of Hitler

"Adolf Hitler" easily ranks up there with the most well-known names in all of human history, like Alexander the Great, Isaac Newton, Socrates, Charlemagne, and Jesus. He was the ranting, raving Führer who pulled Germany and its allies into World War II (okay, and also started it), and led the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party to its demise. Known for terrible facial hair choices, loads of spittle while speaking, and forever cementing the stereotype that "German is a harsh-sounding language," he was also a failed painter and World War I veteran who really didn't like Jewish people. Also: He was almost Adolf Schicklgruber.

The tale of Hitler's alternative name amounts to a semi-known, half-urban legend with firm footing in historical facts — but also a lot of holes. There are even entries in sites like Alternative History that envision what it would have been like if Hitler didn't turn into the Hitler we know. What if he stuck to his painting, did a little political canvassing, never got married, and died in New York City at the age of 73 with a dog and three cats? This person's name would have been Adolf Schicklgruber.

But alas, Schicklgruber never was. Not that a name would have changed Hitler's temperament or choices — or could it have? Such a change would have started with Hitler's father, who was born out of wedlock, received his mother's last name, and then — as the story goes — chose a different last name for him and his son.

