7 Ancient Weapons Created From Outer Space Materials

Space swords: Could anything be cooler? Or space spears, space arrows, space maces — you get the idea. So are we talking a blade blazing with the enflamed light of the 10,000 fallen gods of Zilrok X? Back when Emperor Hanashash the Ensorcelled fell to the legions of Thraxar the Mighty in the three-centuries War of the Black Sun? A blade able to slice clean through a planetary hemisphere and jettison core matter across the vast emptiness of the void? Okay, maybe not. But terrestrial weapons made from meteorites? Sure.

While ancient space weapons might not be as cool as what we described above, they're still cool. "Behold, I hold in my hand a blade forged from stone fallen from the heavens!" an ancient ruler might have proclaimed. And that person would have been correct. The materials used in such weapons — typically iron and nickel — came to Earth, survived entry into our atmosphere, landed, got discovered, smelted, shaped, and bam: We get headlines about cool archaeology.

Ancient weapons made from space stuff aren't exceedingly common, but they're more common than you'd think. Ninety to 95% of the material that reaches our atmosphere is small and burns up on entry. According to NASA, Every 2,000 years or so, a meteorite the size of a football hits the surface. And then there are big, extinction-level rocks like the Chicxulub impactor that annihilated the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago. But all together, we've got a decent amount of weapons made from meteorites: a dagger buried with King Tut, a knife belonging to the Mugal Emperor Jahangir, random arrowheads in Switzerland, and more.

