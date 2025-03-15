Things That Came Out About Dimebag Darrell After He Died

Pantera had been around since 1981, but it was in 1986 that the band finally clicked into gear with a lineup featuring vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, drummer Vinnie Paul, and guitarist Dimebag Darrell. It was at this point that the group moved away from the glam sound to become a force of nature in heavy metal. Not only did they pulverize the touring circuit and release a series of seminal albums until their breakup in 2003, but they also turned into one of the most influential bands of the genre.

Advertisement

All four members are widely regarded as the best in their field, but Brown attested that Dimebag was the biggest talent and the person who kept Pantera together for so long. "The strongest one of us all [in Pantera] was Dime, and he kept the peace between all of us," Brown told the Dallas Observer. "He had this way about him, and he could get away with all kinds of s***. He lit people up just by being nice to them. He just had this glow about him. He had a heart ... His heart was just ... I can't explain how huge it was." Brown admitted that the early days of Pantera were the best of times — they played with passion anywhere they could, and there was strong musical synergy between all the members.

Advertisement