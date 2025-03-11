Things That Came Out After The Rust Shooting Incident

In 2021, filming began on "Rust." Written and directed by Joel Souza, the film was set to feature Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, and Alec Baldwin (also a producer) in a gritty story of life in 1880s Kansas about the accidental manslaughter of an innocent person. In a deeply sad and shocking case of life imitating art, the "Rust" production was thrown into chaos, legal fallout, and unspeakable tragedy when the film's cinematographer was accidentally killed on the set. Through a series of admitted failings, a lack of several crucial resources both technical and human, and a series of still-unexplained errors, Halyna Hutchins suffered the impact of an unintended projectile and would die from her injuries. Holding the deadly firearm initially just used as a prop: Alec Baldwin, in one of the biggest tragedies to which he'd ever be linked.

As thoroughly depicted in the 2025 Hulu documentary "Last Take: 'Rust' and the Story of Halyna," the tragedy that occurred during filming of one indie Western profoundly affected the movie's cast and crew, not to mention the family of Hutchins. Authorities charged those involved with the incident with a number of offenses, and it would change how film sets, particularly productions using weaponry, operate. There are more fatal accidents on sets than you think, and Hutchins' death was a particularly egregious and horrible example. Here's everything there is to know about the lead-up, the act itself, and the ramifications of the on-set death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.