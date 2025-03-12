The Hidden Truth Of Layne Staley

By the mid-1990s, Layne Staley's mental health had deteriorated to where he entertained thoughts of suicidal ideation. After surviving a few attempts at ending his life, he was pulled out of those feelings of despair in part by fear of the unknown and what he reported were some profound, unexplainable experiences. "I'm scared of death, especially death by my own hand," he told Rolling Stone in 1996. "I'm scared of where I would go."

Staley claims to have seen the afterlife, and it looked bleak and painful for someone like himself. "I was lucky enough to get a glimpse of where I was going to go if I did follow through with it. That makes me sad for my friends who have taken their lives because I know that if your time is not finished here, and you end it yourself, then you gotta finish it somewhere else."

Staley recalled an occasion in which he blacked out and believes he was briefly transported to a horrible place. "I was sitting with a friend one time and I blanked out for about a minute. I had no control over my muscles," Staley said. "I experienced what I guess could have been hell or, you know, purgatory or whatever. It was freezing cold, and I was spinning like I was drunk and trying desperately to take a breath."

