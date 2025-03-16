Perks The Menendez Brothers Receive While In Prison

The Menendez brothers' 1993 trial described acts of clear-cut brutality, but also moral ambiguity. In August 1989, 18-year-old Erik and 21-year-old Lyle Menendez took shotguns to their parents in their Beverly Hills home. They fired over a dozen shots, first killing their dad, Jose, and their mom, Kitty, as she fled the scene. Afterward, they discarded their shotguns, bought movie theater tickets as an alibi, and called 911, yelling, "Somebody killed my parents!" Then, they went on a spending spree with their father's $14.5 million. Years later, during their trial, they blamed it all on years of sexual abuse endured at the hands of their father. And so began the great Menendez moral entanglement.

The Menendez brothers' legal representatives framed the brothers as victims, but they still received life-without-parole sentences in 1996 and were sent to different facilities. "I'm outraged," defense attorney Leslie H. Abramson said, per the Los Angeles Times. "This is torture! I'm going to war against the Department of Corrections." Deputy Public Defender Terri Towery echoed these sentiments. "This will make their life sentences even more miserable," she said. "I think it's really, really sad and I'm sorry that our society has become so vindictive."

Law enforcement and judicial personnel thought differently. The brothers were criminals who committed a calculated, first-degree parricide — that was the end of it. Along these lines, Erik and Lyle were initially categorized as "maximum security inmates" and kept isolated from all other prisoners. Such inmates have rights, but few priviledges. The Menendez brothers have been on good behavior since then, however, and currently receive more perks than many other inmates, including yoga classes, academic coursework, tablets, and more.

