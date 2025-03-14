Why It Took Over 20 Years For The Menendez Brothers To Reunite In Prison

Even in a decade of high-profile court cases like O.J. Simpson's and Jeffrey Dahmer's — the Menendez brothers' trials stood out. Erik and Lyle Menendez might have lived their lives and passed into obscurity if not for the orchestrated and brutal 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Committed in their family's Beverly Hills home with a pair of shotguns, the Menendez brothers called the murders retribution for years of sexual abuse suffered at the hands of their father, Jose. After a mistrial in 1994, it took until 1996 for the brothers to be convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. They've been behind bars ever since.

But, the Menendez brothers were kept in separate facilities — at least for the majority of their prison terms. Despite requesting to be housed together after being sentenced in 1996, Erik went to Pleasant Valley State Prison and Lyle to Mule Creek State Prison. Both facilities are in California but separated by about 200 miles. And while the brothers have carried on their lives since then, and even had romantic relationships (Erik has been married to his wife, Tammi, since 1999), the brothers have always wanted to be back together.

In 2018, Erik and Lyle got their wish. The two not only saw each other for the first time in 22 years but Lyle got moved to Erik's current prison, R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Prison policy kept them separate for decades, plus, perhaps fear of their ability to collaborate and influence the Californian judiciary and public.

