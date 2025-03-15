5 Theories Why Brian Laundrie Murdered Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie's parents said he left their home in North Port, Florida, on September 13, telling them that he was going for a hike in nearby Carlton Reserve. They later said they believe he actually left on September 14. Regardless, he never returned home, and after the alarm was raised, the Laundrie family's Mustang was located outside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Advertisement

Laundrie's body was discovered along with a backpack containing several personal items, including a notebook, which proved to be one of several disturbing documents attached to the case. In it, he had written that Gabby Petito had fallen and suffered a serious head injury. Laundrie claimed that, believing Petito was suffering and unlikely to recover, he had killed her, but that the act had been "merciful," ABC 7 reported. "Please do not make life harder for my family," he wrote. They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I'm sorry."

The note was met with disdain by Petito's family and their supporters, who saw it as a self-serving attempt to grasp hold of the narrative around the case and take the spotlight off Laundrie's family. The Laundries found themselves in the middle of a legal battle with Petito's family, who claimed the killer's parents knew more about their son's actions in the wake of the incident than they were letting on. They ultimately reached a settlement before the case went to civil court.

Advertisement