The Year Stephen Hawking Predicted The World Would End

Every New Year, news outlets scour the predictions of famous seers such as Nostradamus to see what might happen in the months ahead (he had plenty of chilling 2025 prophecies). When it comes to distant predictions, however, it's probably better to listen to the experts. British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking became world famous for both his scientific prowess and his ability to explain complicated concepts to the general public. His intelligence and understanding of the universe made him a favorite among politicians and other celebrities, who relished the chance to meet a modern-day genius.

But as well as looking to outer space, Hawking was concerned with the future. Indeed, he saw his theoretical work on space phenomena to be of consequence for humanity in the face of growing dangers. He once said (per CNN): "I see great dangers for the human race. ... I don't think the human race has a moral obligation to learn about space, but it would be foolish and short sighted not to. It may hold the key to our survival." Especially in his later life, prior to his death in 2018, Hawking often spoke publicly on what he thought the future of humanity might be. Disconcertingly, as late as 2017, he foresaw that humans only had 100 years left on Earth, meaning that, according to him, we are due to be wiped out in 2117.

Hawking considered many factors when predicting what the future of the world might look like. But most notably, he considered growing technological and environmental threats. Here's what led Hawking to make such a grim prediction for the end of the world.