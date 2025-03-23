The 7 Most Painful Diseases To Die From

Death is a natural part of life, and something we all have to accept. Some cultures are better at talking about it than others — Mexico's Day of the Dead, for example, is a holiday that lasts many days to celebrate people's ancestors and remind the living that their time, too, will come. With that said, there are certainly some ways of dying that are better than others. Human beings have evolved out of the food chain, so most people now imagine that their death may be peaceful — possibly at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Advertisement

But as recent developments in palliative care show, many people require special treatment in their final days in the form of therapy and medication to alleviate the pain of the condition that is sadly proving fatal. Some diseases are notorious for being a painful way to die, but hopefully, as medicine continues to advance, there will be new techniques for making death as painless as possible. Here are seven of the most painful diseases to die from, as well as treatments that are already available or in development.