Here's How High You Can Fall Into Water Before It Feels Like Concrete

It's the type of statement that you might remember from grade school, or a tidbit tossed around by someone at a party who's trying too hard to not be dull: "Dude, did you know if you jump into water and, like, you're really high up it'll feel like concrete? You'd totally die." Cue the protestations, rambling analyses, discussions about diving feet first or head first, how high you'd have to be, if you could survive a water crash in a plane, etc. In some ways, all such lines of inquiry are best left unknown if only to give people something to talk about. But since we're all about spoiling mysteries: How high do you have to be before a water landing feels like concrete? It depends.

That's an anticlimactic answer, we know. But, there are a lot of variables to take into account. First off, different objects have different terminal velocities: the maximum velocity reached when falling due to gravity. The mass, shape, and dimensions of an object determine its terminal velocity because those factors influence drag force — the force exerted opposite to a falling body (think of a parachute slowing down a fall here). Then there's the entry into water, like entering vertically vs. belly-flopping. And then, there's wind and water to take into account.

But all factors considered, the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) placed the upper limit of human survivability (in terms of velocity) at 116 feet/second — but only if you go in feet first. That's about 186 feet high. We can safely say that if someone dies when landing in water, it probably feels like concrete.

