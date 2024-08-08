Olympic Athletes Who Look Nothing Like They Used To

As of 2024, women's artistic gymnastics has pretty well and truly captivated the world, and the U.S. team has been especially indomitable. However, there was once a 16-year gap in gold medal wins for the U.S. team, following the 1996 successes of the women's gymnastic team now known as the Magnificent Seven. That changed in 2012 with the Fierce Five, with U.S. gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Kyla Ross together winning gold for their nation.

But in the meme-filled internet, Maroney unexpectedly became something of a breakout star, and anyone who watched gymnastics at the London Olympics probably remembers why: her unimpressed expression after she placed second in the vault finals, after losing out on the gold due to a fall. Maroney was genuinely disappointed in herself and wanted to make a comeback, but she ultimately retired a few years later due to health issues.

Instead, Maroney overcame her life's tragedies and began building out a diverse career that now includes singing, songwriting, acting, writing, and advocacy. Quite the change, and with it came a very new look — one which led to some rumors of lip injections or cosmetic surgery. Maroney denied those rumors, explaining that she simply started getting into makeup and fashion after her gymnastics career, and her body was just naturally changing. As she told Seventeen: "I think it freaks people out to see somebody change just a little bit. I don't mean to freak anybody out. At the end of the day, I have changed ... It's good to keep evolving and growing."