The Bizarre Way The Phrase 'Heil Hitler' Saved Millions Of Lives In WWII

When Adolf Hitler's National Socialists (or Nazis) came to power in Germany in January 1933, he and his sympathizers quickly went about changing the country's society to reflect their party's fascism. Much of this came through a crackdown on aspects of culture they found "degenerate" (like modern art) and the promotion of aesthetic values that harkened back to the Roman Empire. Their seemingly imperial aspirations were transmitted by the use of distinctive salutes, as well as their own version of the Roman "Hail Caesar": "Heil Hitler." The image was complemented with displays of great military strength that struck terror into the nations of Europe and the millions of innocent people who were terrorized by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s.

Advertisement

While imperial posturing no doubt helped the Nazis convince the rest of the world of their power, their use of the phrase "Heil Hitler" ultimately came back to bite them. It was uttered by everyone from children in school to everyday Germans as they went about their daily lives. Yet it was its use throughout the military and in the Nazi upper command that gave the Allies a huge advantage in their quest to crack the Enigma machine. This system of message encryption prevented the enemies of Nazi Germany from intercepting classified communications and learning valuable military secrets. Experts now say that deciphering the Enigma code brought World War II to an end two years earlier than it would otherwise, saving millions of lives.

Advertisement