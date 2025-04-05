The Town That's Literally Cut In Half Along The United States And Canadian Borders

Picture this: You wake up on a typical Tuesday morning, yawn, groan a bit, curse your alarm and perhaps your boss, and eventually roll out of bed and plod around the house getting ready for work. There's teeth brushing involved, some clothing selecting, a bit of grumblingly swigged coffee, and it's out to the car to hit the road. You pull out of your driveway, hook a left, and immediately join the half-mile-long queue to leave your country through a drive-through port of entry. Otherwise, you can't even leave your residential road.

If this sounds absurd to you, then congratulations: You're not one of the handful of residents on Canusa Avenue in Beebe Plain, Vermont. Or one of the 850 or so residents of Beebe Plain, Quebec. You don't find it nearly impossible to reach your home after work, which is in another country on the opposite of the street. You aren't so harassed by continually tightening regulations — especially since 9/11 — that you want to leave but can't sell your house because no one wants to deal with such ridiculousness. And you aren't sad Brian DeMoulin, whose house is cut diagonally by the U.S.-Canadian border and whose ideal tenet has dual citizenship so they can cross the living room or something.

All of the above is true. Welcome to Beebe Plain, a town with one foot in Canada and the other in the United States. No one knows how it got this way, except that maybe alcohol was involved. And, it's not even the only town of its type.