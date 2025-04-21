Whatever Happened To Nicole Brown Simpson's Dog?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The brutal murder of the actress Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman took place on the night of June 12, 1994. It was a bloody double stabbing that took place on the grounds of Nicole's home, and which led to the sensational trial of the former's husband, the sports and movie star O.J. Simpson. The details of the case, and of Simpson's apparent guilt despite his being acquitted in a criminal trial, have remained a subject of heated discussion in the three decades since it happened.

Advertisement

At around 10:15 p.m. on the night of the murders, neighbors began hearing the frantic barking of Nicole Brown Simpson's dog, an Akita named Kato. The name was chosen by the Simpsons' children. They named the dog after family friend Brian "Kato" Kaelin, who lived in O.J.'s guesthouse at the time of the murders and who later was a high-profile witness in the star's criminal trial.

The barking continued with the neighbors initially thinking nothing of it. It was only two hours later when two dog walkers encountered the Akita, which had dried blood on its paws, that the bodies were discovered. It later transpired that Kato had seemingly sought help from people in the street, and led the dog walkers to the horrifying crime scene. With everything that transpired in the aftermath, Kato stayed in the Brown family.

Advertisement