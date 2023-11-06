Whatever Happened To Nicole Brown Simpson's House?

Nicole Brown Simpson died steps away from her Los Angeles condo, and while the bloodstains on the sidewalk are gone, the Brentwood home's dark past remains. Just after midnight on June 13, 1994, Simpson's dog led neighbors to the bloody bodies of Nicole, 35, and her friend, 25-year-old Ronald Goldman, per the Associated Press and PennLive. Someone had brutally stabbed them to death — and slashed her throat.

A little over a year after a jury acquitted Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-husband — the former football star O.J. Simpson — of her and Goldman's murders, the condo where the murders took place finally sold, according to The Fresno Bee. After some landscaping and an address change to try to obscure its history, the home again sold in 2006, per the Los Angeles Times. "If a crime is notorious enough, there's a very real danger that the structure will be demolished or altered to preserve the property value and deter sightseers," Kim Cooper, a true-crime historian, told the newspaper in 2016.