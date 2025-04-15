The Outdated Burial Law Pennsylvania Still Has

Pennsylvania is certainly one of the places of all time. It's got that historical Liberty Bell with the famous crack in it, lots of Amish who've cornered the boutique wooden furniture market, and, uh ... Give us a second, we'll think of something. Ah yes, weird laws. Not that weird laws are unique to Pennsylvania, but it does have its fair share of odd ones (though some you've probably heard of are not actually real). We've got the no cannon shooting at weddings law, no pretending to be a fortune-teller in order to get paid law (only authentic mediums, please), no bringing donkeys or mules on trolleys in Pittsburgh law, no pets in areas where food is being made law (assumedly in restaurants, which makes sense), and more. And then we've got laws about corpses. Namely: They've got to be embalmed or refrigerated if they're not buried within 24 hours.

Okay, a law insisting that bodies be stored properly if not buried quickly isn't too strange. We all know what happens to dead organic matter when a body starts to decompose, right? It rots, ravens pay a visit, worms and maggots say hello, etc. An article published by StatPearls says that microbe activity within a human body peaks at 24 hours. This is when a body starts to turn green, putrefaction starts to set in, and the skin appears to "marble" because of discolored blood vessels. The problem with Pennsylvania Code Title 49 § 13.201 isn't needing to store a body in general, it's the time limit. It forces families to make implausibly quick decisions following the death of a loved one, or else have a funeral within 24 hours.

