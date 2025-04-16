The Horrific Accident Gloria Estefan Experienced While On Tour

Gloria Estefan is one of Latin pop's most enduring and influential stars. Having emerged alongside her husband Emilio Estefan Jr. as lead vocalist of the crossover act Miami Sound Machine in the late 1970s, she became one of the biggest pop acts of the following decades, going on to enjoy a solo career with Miami Sound Machine's backing which saw her sell more than 100 million albums worldwide. She topped the Billboard Hot 100 three times, with 29 singles landing on the chart down the years. She has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the first Hispanic woman to receive the honor, and continues to perform in concert to thousands of loyal fans.

But her career almost came to a horrifying end in 1990, when she was involved in a serious automobile accident alongside her husband, son, and bandmates who were also in the vehicle. Bus accidents can often lead to many fatalities – thankfully, in this case, there were none. But while everyone else on board escaped with minor injuries, Gloria was badly wounded, leading to a period of paralysis which changed her life forever.