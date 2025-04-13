Why The Insurrection Act Was Last Used For The 1992 LA Riots

Rodney King had been drinking on the infamous night in 1991 when he was pulled over and severely beaten by four members of the Los Angeles Police Department. He was also on parole, but he had a steady job to get back to the next morning. In an interview with and told NPR, King said when he saw a police car behind him as he drove from a friend's house, he just wanted to get away so he didn't get in trouble and could get to his job the next morning. When they finally caught him and got him out of the car, they beat and kicked King so severely that they broke his bones, his teeth, and fractured his skull. He was left with permanent brain damage. A bystander caught the brutal beating on video, and soon it was posted all over news outlets around the nation.

The officers were charged with using excessive force but all were acquitted on April 29, 1992. Three hours later, as night fell, outraged people took to the streets and began what would become a six-day riot in which 63 people were killed and the city suffered $1 billion in property damage, as the LA Times reported.

Considering the people were railing against the LAPD, the contention was palpable. For inexplicable reasons, the police ignored calls for help and didn't respond to the unrest for around three hours after it was first reported. In the hours and days that followed, the situation was so dire that California Gov. Pete Wilson deployed the National Guard. He and LA Mayor Tom Bradley also appealed to President George H.W. Bush to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Bush complied, telling the American people that the behavior of the rioters wasn't about civil rights, upholding equality, or protesting, but rather, it was the "brutality of a mob, pure and simple," (via YouTube) adding that he "would use whatever force is necessary to restore order." That force was the military.