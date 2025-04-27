Tragic Details From Tammy Wynette's Autopsy

When Medical Examiner Dr. Bruce Levy performed the autopsy on Virginia Richardson, she had been dead for a year. The embalmed body lying before him at the Forensic Sciences Center in Nashville on the morning of April 14, 1999, was that of a 55-year-old woman better known as Tammy Wynette, the "First Lady of Country Music," though Levy thought she looked much older. The examination came about based on the concerns of three of the singer's daughters about how their mother had died. Her fifth husband, George Richey, agreed to an autopsy in order to put the issue to bed.

Wynette had died while napping at her Nashville home on April 6, 1998. Richey found her body, and her personal physician, Dr. Wallace Marsh, told Levy that he believed Wynette had died of a blood clot in her lung. For several years Wynette had dealt with serious medical issues, mainly an intestinal condition called dysmotility, but she also had a prescription drug dependency and her children believed she had been overprescribed, just part of the tragic story of Wynette's life.

On that day in 1999, Levy would find the truth, or at least as close to the truth as he could get at that late date. He determined Wynette had actually died of a heart attack. And while the autopsy found two different sedatives in her system, Levy was unable to determine if they contributed to her death.

