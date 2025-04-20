The Real Reason Amish Women Pull Their Teeth

Let's do a quick recap of our general Amish knowledge. One: Lots of them live in Pennsylvania. Two: They've mastered the art of not only woodcraft but also marketing boutique woodcrafting businesses. Three: The men all have beards. Four: The women don't cut their hair. And five: As Weird Al wrote in 1996's classic parody track "Amish Paradise," they shun fancy things like electricity, fool. Those are all true, right? Right. Then there's this odd nugget that keeps circulating online: The Amish have bad dental hygiene and their women yank out their teeth on a whim. Is this true? Stated like that, no. But in some ways, yes.

Amish dental care is definitely an object of strange interest in online spheres. There are articles straight-up calling Amish parents negligent for not taking care of their kids' teeth. There's a now-dead Cambridge article titled, "Why Do Amish Women Have Perfect Teeth?" There are scholarly articles from multiple journals about Amish dental practices published on the National Library of Medicine, and a 2018 paper published on ResearchGate addressing the relationship between tooth loss and obesity in Amish women. There was even a girl named Rebecca on the reality show "Breaking Amish" whose parents removed all of her teeth at age 19. Cue the rumors that the Amish punish their children with tooth removal.

So what's the real deal with Amish, and Amish women specifically, pulling teeth? The truth is that yes, Amish people do typically pull their teeth sooner than non-Amish. But it's not a random, willy-nilly choice. It's part frugality, part vanity deterrent, part reliance on home remedies, and 100% intentional.