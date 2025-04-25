The Tragic Truth About Janis Joplin's Final Interview

By the time Janis Joplin made her final televised interview on "The Dick Cavett Show" in early August 1970, it was her third appearance on the program in as many years. Each time, she had a different backing band. In 1968, it was Big Brother and the Holding Company. In 1969, she was with the Kozmic Blues Band, and by the summer of 1970, it was the Full Tilt Boogie Band, as she clarified to Cavett.

Joplin hailed from Port Arthur, Texas, and she moved to San Francisco in 1966, where she hooked up with Big Brother and the Holding Company. They put out two studio albums in '67 and '68, but it was Joplin's performance with the group at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival that made waves. As she told Cavett in her 1969 interview, she didn't like being called a star, saying instead, "Call me a singer." Yet Joplin's powerful vocal performances were quickly catapulting her to new heights of fame and adoration.

In 1969, she released her debut solo album, "I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama!" That was the last album she'd live to see released. Her final studio album, "Pearl" came out in January 1971, but Joplin famously died in October 1970 at 27 years old of a heroin overdose. During those few years when Joplin was making a name for herself, she went on "The Dick Cavett Show" regularly. In her final interview with the host, she talked about some of the realities of fame and the "logistics" of putting together shows that worked well for audiences. The business side of things seemed to be a growing aggravation for Joplin, who was in it for the love of singing and expressing herself on stage.

