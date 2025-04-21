Here's Why Caskets Are Locked Before A Body Is Buried

Depending on your level of casket knowledge, you may have not known that many of them are locked before they're lowered into the ground. Maybe you think of the most obvious motivation — in case the corpse inside enters its zombie era — but it's actually done for more practical reasons. Besides, zombies can bust through caskets, as plenty of movies and TV shows have shown.

The practice of ensuring caskets are closed tight is an old one. Since ancient times, people have nailed them shut, and sometimes the reason was, in fact, to keep the dead from rising from their graves (because there were also vampires to think about). Grave-robbing was another concern, so making coffins harder to open could ensure that the defenseless dead could at least retain their valuables.

Over time, nailing coffins closed gave way to the creation of safety coffins, as the fear of being buried alive became more pervasive than the idea that the dead would return with malintent. In the 19th century, several inventions were created so the undead could alert those above ground and oxygen could be piped into their caskets while they awaited rescue. Fortunately, today, we have the technology to ascertain whether someone is actually dead or not, so we are comfortable with locking them in their funerary boxes before we lower them into the ground to preserve the bodies for a little longer.

