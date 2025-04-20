Why Are The Arms Of A Dead Person Crossed When They're Buried?

The image of a corpse in a coffin with its arms crossed to form an "X" over its chest is a common image in popular culture. It brings to mind old vampire movies and ancient Egyptian mummies. While most of us probably haven't seen a dead body at a funeral in that position, the imagery has cemented itself in the canon of burial representation. It makes sense that we associate the position with death since some of the best known depictions of buried people come from ancient Egypt, as previously mentioned.

Advertisement

The original mummies discovered with their arms crossed over their chest were from circa 1500 BCE, and if a mummy was positioned that way, it was because it was a pharaoh. But that positioning was mostly just in the Egyptian New Kingdom period, not necessarily throughout the country's various empires. Some point to a depiction of the god Osiris from 2300 BCE as the inspiration for the crossed-arm pharaoh mummies' positioning. In that artwork, he has his arms crossed across his chest and is holding a flail in one hand and a crook in the other. Though Osiris isn't always shown with crossed arms, he was said to symbolize death, the renewal of life on Earth, and whatever awaited us in the afterlife.

Advertisement