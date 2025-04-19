The Meaning Of China's Flag Explained

The Chinese flag is striking in its simplicity — five yellow stars on a red background. Each has five points, with one large star perched in the upper-left corner and four smaller stars forming a crescent shape to its right.

Though China's recorded history goes back over 4,000 years, this particular flag has only symbolized the nation since 1949. It was created when the Chinese Communist Party declared victory over the Nationalist Party after decades of tensions and violence that eventually erupted into a civil war between the two factions. Once the CCP, led by Mao Zedong, came into power, a new flag was in order. In the re-branded People's Republic of China, it made sense to invite the public to design a flag that would represent the nation's burgeoning identity, so a contest was announced in the People's Daily.

There were roughly 3,000 entries, and the winning design went to a man named Zeng Liansong — with a small change. Zeng's original design had a red hammer and sickle inside the large star, a shout-out to the USSR, the major Communist power of the time. Mao Zedong wanted the flag to show independence from other nations, so they got rid of the hammer and sickle, and the design became what we see today. Zeng was inspired by a Chinese proverb — "longing for the stars, longing for the moon" — but there is much more behind the colors and symbols on the flag.

