What Does The Florida State Flag Symbolize?

With all of the red, white, and blue stars and stripes waving in the air, it's easy to forget that each U.S. state has its own flag. Some are plain, like Alabama's red X against a white background. Others, like New Mexico's flag, not only have a really unique design, but a poignant meaning related to the four seasons of life. All in all, you'll notice that state flags are generally way more interesting and intricate than country flags, filled with lots of little symbols and pictures. That's where the Florida state flag comes into play. Looking like the Alabama flag with a circular image stamped on top of it, the Florida flag has a lot of complexity for a state that's become the butt of a lot of jokes about being ridiculous and dumb.

Considering that Florida became a state only in 1845 (the 27th state), its flag has gone through a lot of iterations. After being bought from Spain in 1819, it took a full 16 years from 1845 to 1861 for Florida to draft its original flag. That flag had three broad stripes on the right — red, white, red — and a circular insignia against a blue background on the left. That design came from an earlier, Texas-like "Lone Star" design that looks like a modern-day U.S. flag, but with only one star. Before that, there was a weird hodgepodge flag that looks Italy's flag plus the modern-day U.S. flag plus a little banner proclaiming, "Let Us Alone." It took several more iterations, until 1985, to arrive at Florida's current, symbolically dense flag.

