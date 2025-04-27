Whatever Happened To Chris Watts' House?

When Chris and Shanann Watts moved into a newly built 6,200 square-foot home in Frederick, Colorado in May 2013, they were newlyweds with their first baby on the way. Five years later, Chris told Shanann he didn't love her anymore and wanted a divorce. Amid the heated argument, he strangled her to death in the primary bedroom, dragging her body downstairs in front of his then 4-year-old daughter, Bella. At least, according to what he confessed to police in 2019, per The New York Times.

Advertisement

He put Shanann's body, 15 weeks pregnant with their third child, in his truck. Next, Chris loaded up Bella and her 3-year-old sister, Celeste, into the vehicle and drove them all to the oil fields where he worked. He suffocated the girls in the truck with their blankets — first Celeste, then Bella — and stuffed their small bodies into two different oil tanks, where they were submerged in crude oil. Chris buried his wife in a shallow grave closeby, then he went home and reported them all missing.

Police searched the house for clues, and Chris gave an interview to Denver7 from the porch early on in the investigation when he was playing the part of the concerned husband whose wife and daughters were allegedly missing. Authorities learned he'd been having an affair, and about a week later, he was formally charged with the killings. After he was arrested, he never went home again, and the residence sat empty for four years.

Advertisement