Why Serial Killers Are Reportedly Good At Passing Lie Detector Tests

At this point, we all know that lie detectors don't actually detect lies, right? They're so unreliable, in fact, that polygraph results aren't allowed in courts as evidence. They measure the physiological responses of an interviewee as an interviewer asks questions, like heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, galvanic skin response (changes in skin conductivity), etc. There'll be some baseline questions like, "Is your name [blank]?," and then questions meant to provoke a physiological response. The belief is this: If someone is freaking out about being caught in a lie, their vital signs will show it (here's what really happens to your body when you take a polygraph test). But there's the problem: If someone doesn't feel certain emotional responses, then the machine isn't going to detect anything.

This is why serial killers are reportedly — reportedly, we stress — so good as passing polygraphs. Retired FBI agent John Douglas, author of "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" (the book that the"Mindhunter" show was based on), said as much. "Many serial killers like Ted Bundy and the Green River Killer have passed polygraph tests over and over again," he said in his Masterclass, adding that they don't experience the anxiety that the average person would. "Their heart doesn't race, you know, like yours would."

All in all, Douglas dismisses polygraphs because there's no way to determine how a person might respond to being questioned in a high-pressure situation. In fact, polygraphs have about a 50% chance of producing a false positive, meaning that they say a person is lying when they're not. And in the case of serial killers, who may or may not demonstrate psychopathic traits, polygraphs may be fairly useless.

