Warning Signs Everyone Ignored About Ted Bundy

Since Ted Bundy's crimes first came to light, investigators, biographers, and true crime enthusiasts have scoured his early life for clues as to what may have underpinned his rampant psychopathy. Some have focused on his difficult upbringing. According to his mother, Bundy's father was an unidentified army veteran, and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, with his mother masquerading as his sister, though she later relocated with her son. Numerous sources have claimed that Bundy's grandfather had anger issues and abused members of the family, though Bundy himself denied any tension in their relationship. Some have claimed that Bundy may have been a product of incest, though this has never been confirmed.

Whatever the truth, testimony from Bundy's aunt, Julia, suggests that his issues began at an early age. She has confirmed that on one occasion, when she was 15, she awoke to find that her nephew, then just a toddler, had surrounded her sleeping body with butcher knives from the kitchen. "He just stood there and grinned," Julia told Vanity Fair. "I shooed him out of the room and took the implements back down to the kitchen and told my mother about it. I remember thinking at the time that I was the only one who thought it was strange. Nobody did anything."