What If Brian Laundrie Had Been Captured Alive?

By the time Brian Laundrie's remains were identified on October 21, 2021, the court of public opinion had already decided he had killed his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. It turned out, they weren't wrong. The young adventurers' dreams disintegrated over just two months as they drove west in their 2012 Ford Transit Connect. When Petitio went missing on August 27, the aftermath played out in real-time, making national headlines as police and internet sleuths worked diligently to figure out what happened from the day she was reported missing by her family on September 11 until Laundrie's remains were identified nearly six weeks later.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered in a nature preserve in Southwest Florida. He had died by suicide, and he left a notebook behind. Inside, he confessed to killing his fiancé, Petito, who was 22. Medical examiners in Wyoming, where she was found, concluded that she died from strangulation.

The couple left Florida on July 2, exploring and documenting their travels for their "Van Life Journey" to be shared on their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik. For a while, they posted photos of the beautiful places they camped on Instagram while Petito worked on creating videos for YouTube. But on September 1, Laundrie unexpectedly showed up at his parent's house in North Port, Florida. When Petito's family couldn't get answers from the Laundries and they couldn't reach their daughter, they reported her missing.

The Laundrie family's refusal to talk to or cooperate with investigators caused many to suspect they know more than they were letting on, even though their silence was at the behest of the family attorney. Still, initially, Petito was a missing adult, and there was no known crime to charge Laundrie with. Much of that would change in the following weeks, and if Laundrie had been captured alive, it's almost certain he would have been charged with the murder of Gabby Petito.