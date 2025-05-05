Why Does TSA Actually Wipe Your Hands

On Christmas Day 2009, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, an al-Qaeda terrorist from Nigeria known as the "underwear bomber," attempted to blow up Northwest Airlines Flight 253 on route to Detroit from the Netherlands. The bomb hidden in his underwear didn't blow up, but it did cause a small fire. Abdulmutallab later admitted his guilt and is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison. Soon afterward, the TSA expanded its explosive trace swabbing program. The agency had already been swabbing carry-on luggage, but it began doing it to passengers' hands as well.

This was a far cry from times when airline passengers could openly carry rifles on planes, among other bizarre things people were able to do on airplanes in the past. But flying had changed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and subsequent similar incidents on planes. "We know that al-Qaeda [and other] terrorists continue to think of aviation as a way to attack the United States," then-Homeland Security secretary Janet Napolitano told CNN in February 2010. Hand swabbing has become an extra layer of protection, and TSA apparently needs all the help it can get. An undercover Department of Homeland Security investigation in 2015 found that TSA agents failed to find 95% of hidden weapons and fake bombs during breach tests — just one of the secrets airports don't want you to know.

