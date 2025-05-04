Why Did It Take So Long For All Women To Be Able To Vote?

If you were alive when the 19th Amendment gave American women the right to vote in 1920, you learned pretty quickly that the hard-won change to the Constitution did not apply to women of color. Sure, Black women were involved in the suffrage movement along with white women. But when the vote was finally secured, racism was still right where it always was — pretty much everywhere. This is regardless of the fact that the 19th Amendment stated, "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

Advertisement

It wasn't just Black women who were discriminated against, either. Asian and Native American women were also not welcome at the polls because they were not granted citizenship until years after the 19th Amendment was ratified. Some Latin women also faced hurdles due to language barriers.

It wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that women of any race who were U.S. citizens could cast their votes in elections without interference. After the 1776 founding of the United States, it took 189 years for all women who are U.S. citizens to have the right to vote. The reasons are multifold, having to do with long-held beliefs about the roles of gender and race in society.