The Out-Of-This-World Record That Paul McCartney Set

Legendary songwriter and musician Paul McCartney has always been an innovator. His groundbreaking work with The Beatles during the 1960s redefined the boundaries of popular music. It saw McCartney alongside his songwriting partner John Lennon and fellow Beatles George Harrison and Ringo Starr pen some of the world's most-covered songs, develop new studio techniques, and develop their sound from Merseybeat rock 'n' roll records to experimental psychedelia by the second half the decade, during which time they became the biggest band in the world. Even after The Beatles split acrimoniously in 1970, McCartney, who initially bore the brunt of fans' dismay after appearing to have used the news of the split to propel his solo career, continued to find immense success, reaching a new commercial peak with his new band Wings' 1973 album "Band on the Run." Who else can say they were in the biggest band in the world twice?

McCartney has remained an icon ever since, continuing to fill stadiums and headlining the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival as recently as 2022. But back in 2005, he took pop music to an even greater scale, becoming the first artist to broadcast a concert live to space. His audience was the 12-person crew of the International Space Station, for whom the concert was a wake-up serenade that was truly out of this world.