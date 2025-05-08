Why Stephen Hawking Never Talked About His IQ

Stephen Hawking: He was a smart guy, right? Amongst other accomplishments, he was the OG black hole guru and postulated that black holes don't actually swallow information forever, but lose it slowly in the form of virtual particles, dubbed Hawking Radiation. So did Hawking ever blab about how smart he was? Did he ever take those little online quizzes that tell you that you're totally a genius if you solve eight out of 10 little puzzles? To the latter question: We're guessing that Hawking wouldn't have given a flying you know what about them. And to the former question: No. In fact, as he told The New York Times back in 2004 people who brag about their IQs are "losers." And if this makes you feel like chastising an actual genius in a wheelchair, then you've made Hawking's point.

But Hawking, true to his own rule, never called himself a genius. In that same New York Times interview, the reporter pressed the professor on his intelligence. First, she asked bluntly, "What is your I.Q.?," then tried to get clever by tossing some mathematical vocabulary into the mix, asking, "How can we know if you qualify as a genius physicist, as you are invariably described?" Then, she asked, "Are you saying you are not a genius?" To this last question, Hawking simply said, "I hope I'm near the upper end of the range."

As for why Hawking felt this way, we can only speculate. But a guy as sharp as Hawking certainly understood that, while IQ scores do measure general cognitive aptitude, they're not the final word on skill and ability. They also say nothing of a person's accomplishments.

