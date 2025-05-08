Who Is The New Pope After Francis?

After only two days of deliberation in the papal conclave, a new Pope has been appointed.

As is the custom, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti took to the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver the Habemus Papam blessing. Then, he said a name that not many were expecting: Robert Francis Prevost.

Prevost — who will now go by Pope Leo XIV — is officially the first American to hold the auspicious title. His first words to the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide: "Peace be with you all." He then went on to say, in part:

"We have to seek together to be a missionary church. A church that builds bridges and dialogue."

The address also included a Hail Mary prayer, which prompted onlookers to pray along with him — many recording the moment on their phones.

This was obviously a momentous — and bittersweet — occasion, which came only weeks after the death of Pope Francis. And now that the white smoke has blown away in the wind and the future of the Catholic Church is once again in the hands of a single individual, people all across the world are wondering: Just who is Pope Leo XIV?

