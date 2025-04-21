Pope Francis Dead At 88

The first Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis, who served as the leader of more than 1.3 billion Catholics across the globe for over a decade, has died at the age of 88.

Vatican officials announced the pope's passing on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. His death followed ongoing complications from chronic lung disease that started in his youth. But his health had visibly declined in recent years, culminating in a prolonged hospital stay in February 2025 — the longest of his 12-year papacy — due to a respiratory issue that eventually escalated into double pneumonia. "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Francis first joined the Society of Jesus in 1958 and went on to write history. His election as pope in 2013 set many firsts — not only was he the first-ever Jesuit pope, but, as mentioned, he was also the first pontiff from Latin America. Pope Francis established his papacy by presenting himself as a humble leader, often exuding gentleness and approachability. He appeared in public in simple clothing, and refused to live in the more luxurious papal apartments in the Vatican. In his bid to launch a "revolution of tenderness" amongst Catholicism and discard commercial "throwaway culture," as America Magazine cites, he also tended to irk conservative Catholics who preferred morally staunch leadership, as The New York Times discusses.

