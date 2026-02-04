The Eeriest Coincidences That Haunt Rock 'N' Roll History

On the surface, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley seemed to have a lot in common. They were both born in 1967. They both became the faces of highly successful bands in the grunge era and helped bring the "Seattle sound" to the masses. They both delivered distinctive vocals and penned introspective lyrics that helped define their respective bands' sounds. And they both died on the same date, and in the same city, years apart.

Cobain became a mega star following the smashing success of Nirvana's album "Nevermind" in 1991, but he was never fully comfortable with the blinding spotlight he was thrust into. "I didn't know how to deal with it," he told Rolling Stone in 1994. "If there was a Rock Star 101 course, I would have liked to take it. It might have helped me." He very publicly experienced depression and substance use issues, eventually entering rehab after overdosing in March 1994. Just one month later, on April 5, 1994, Cobain died by suicide at his home in Seattle, leaving a generation reeling from the loss of a transformative music idol.

Similar to Cobain, Staley experienced substance abuse issues and tried several stints in rehab, but none seemed to stick. In the final years of his life, he was still experiencing addiction and had severely isolated himself from society. On April 5, 2002 — eight years to the day of Cobain's death — Staley died of a drug overdose in his Seattle apartment, leaving another gaping void in the grunge scene.