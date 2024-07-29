Rock Stars Who Were Killed By Their Own Fans

Musicians and their fans share something of a symbiotic relationship. Rock stars receive financial support through record sales and touring and even emotional support from a fawning public. And fans get to experience the music the artists make. But sometimes, fandom can become dangerously obsessive, crossing the line into criminal behavior. Perhaps the ultimate form of this is when a fan murders a rock star for reasons that make sense only to them.

Arguably the most infamous such case happened in December 1980 when Mark David Chapman murdered one of the biggest rock stars in history, the former Beatle John Lennon, in Manhattan. The killing shocked the world, but it wasn't the only episode of its kind. Musicians from such differing genres as heavy metal and Tejano music have died at the hands of the very fans who professed to love them and the music they suddenly silenced with their bloody actions.