Stars Who Tragically Died Before 30

Any death is tragic and heartbreaking to a person's family and friends; however, when a star dies before the tender age of 30, it hits harder than most. For many of them, they seemingly had a long road of success still ahead of them — but fate stepped in and changed the course of their route. There's already a long list of stars who died at age 27 — an infamous club for all the wrong reasons — but there's also a number of people who didn't reach that milestone or passed just afterward.

For someone like Brandon Lee, the circumstances of his death became tied to the legacy of the film he was working on at the time. There's an argument to be made that it popularized Alex Proyas' "The Crow" even more due to the sad theme of the film, while serving as a final tribute to not only the character Eric Draven but also Lee himself. Similarly, musicians such as Randy Rhoads and Cliff Burton died at an extremely young age, but their contributions to their respective bands have become the stuff of legend in the heavy metal genre.

It's never easy to look back on death, especially when it involves people who departed way too soon. Nonetheless, see this as a reminder that time is promised to no one and life has an unexpected expiry date, so cherish every single second.