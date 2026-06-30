5 Hits From The Beach Boys That Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush
When talking about bands that take baby boomers back in time to their salad days, which ones come to mind first? Of course, the Beatles will be part of many of these conversations, given how huge they were in the '60s and even well after their breakup. But let's drill down to a specific type of memory from those long-ago decades — your first crush. Indeed, the Fab Four have many a boomer covered with several first-crush anthems. However, their closest American counterparts, the Beach Boys, arguably did it better than the Liverpool lads on many an occasion.
With songs that largely focus on fast cars, surfing, summertime adventures, and young love, the Beach Boys created music that seemed preconfigured for boomer nostalgia many years down the line. And it's that latter topic where they excelled most prominently. For this reason, the following songs (and many others, too) still strike a chord with children and teens of the '60s (and even the '70s) when they look back on their very first crush.
All Summer Long
When boomers recall the fun they had in their younger days, they are oftentimes drawn to the memories of summers past, and that's where the title track of the Beach Boys' 1964 album "All Summer Long" comes in. Honestly, much of the LP can serve as a soundtrack for any boomer's recollections of summertime crushes and romances, but it's the title track that most effectively delivers the nostalgia in that regard. With mentions of horseback riding, miniature golf, and riding "Hondas in the hills," the lyrics paint a vivid picture of how fun it could be to spend the summer months with a special person.
It also helps that the first verse of "All Summer Long" has some real-life inspiration from an early Beach Boys romance involving no less than the band's chief creative genius. The late Brian Wilson admitted in his autobiography, "I Am Brian Wilson," that the line "'Member when you spilled Coke all over your blouse" was inspired by a clumsy accident during his initial encounter with Marilyn Rovell, who would later become his first wife. He may have changed some of the details, but that line remains relatable to anyone who's felt nervous or awkward around the person they're crushing on.
While "All Summer Long" can indeed capture the happy and fun side of spending summer days with someone you particularly like (or love), our next entry reminds us that not all memories of this kind are pleasant ones.
Girl Don't Tell Me
Remember when people maintained long-distance relationships by literally writing to each other? Email and social media have since made things much faster and simpler, but back in the day, it was all about the letters and the thrill of receiving them from your crush or love interest. But what if you met someone while you were visiting family in the summer, had a great first date or unforgettable meet-cute, and that person didn't even bother to write back after you'd gone back home? That's the crux of the Beach Boys' "Girl Don't Tell Me," from the 1965 album "Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)."
As the song's lead vocalist, Carl Wilson perfectly expresses the emotions felt by its protagonist. He's still blown away by the beauty of the girl he met while he was spending summer at his grandma's place — but also wary of getting burned again by a false promise that she'd write back after the summer. On top of that, "Girl Don't Tell Me" drew some timely inspiration from the Beatles' "Ticket to Ride," a 1965 hit that, thanks in part to its distinctive intro, sounds even cooler today. Specifically, that guitar lick at around the 1:17 mark almost mimics the Beatles song's intro/main hook. Combined with the shared lyrical themes of heartbreak, this is one Beach Boys tune that could hit a boomer in the feels if they, too, were ghosted 1960s-style by a first crush from out of town.
Wouldn't It Be Nice
This one may be a bit of a layup, given how its inclusion in films like "50 First Dates" has helped make it a very familiar tune across generations. It's also probably the most recognizable track off the Beach Boys' 1966 album "Pet Sounds," a comparative flop upon release that's become iconic over time. But how can we not include "Wouldn't It Be Nice" in a list of Beach Boys songs that remind boomers of their first crushes? It's all in the lyrics, which are sung from the point of view of a young person who wishes they and their partner were old enough to spend the rest of their lives together in happiness. That might sound slightly beyond first-crush territory, but considering the naivete that comes with youth, it isn't out of the ordinary to have such grandiose hopes and dreams for a future together.
It's also worth mentioning that "Wouldn't It Be Nice" is such an optimistic, upbeat-sounding song that lends itself well to the hopeful lyrics. Even with the more layered and complex soundscapes that Brian Wilson had begun to favor during the making of "Pet Sounds," the infectious catchiness of the song is hard to deny. It's ideal for any boomer wanting to look back fondly on a first crush from back in the day.
Good Vibrations
And here's another Beach Boys song that underscores how 1966 was the peak of their career. At this point, the band was moving away from tunes about surfing and hot rods, but "Good Vibrations" proves that they still had a knack for writing great songs about love, romance, and infatuation. Much like the ill-fated Beach Boys album "Smile" from the same era, "Good Vibrations" benefits from far more sophisticated production techniques, with more intricate instrumentation and arrangements. But when you take those bells and whistles away, what you get is a simple song that perfectly describes the feeling of having a crush on someone.
This is immediately true in the first verse, which describes many things one would notice in their crush, from their fashion sense to the sound of their voice. And while the chorus isn't especially wordy, it says everything you need to know about how giddy people can feel when their crush is nearby — "I'm pickin' up good vibrations / She's giving me excitations." If you were at some point in your adolescence when "Good Vibrations" was a No. 1 hit in 1966, this is a feeling you know all too well. And if you also happened to be a Beach Boys fan back in the day, the song is sure to bring back those first crush memories.
Forever
What if the first crush you had in your early teens (or maybe even younger) ends up becoming your lifetime partner? That's where 1970's "Forever" comes in. The unexpectedly tender love song was co-written and sung by the Beach Boys' bad-boy founding drummer, Dennis Wilson, who died tragically in 1983 after many years of hard partying and debauchery. It's not often that one's infatuation with a first crush evolves into marital bliss or lifetime companionship, but when it happens, it's beautiful and touching. And there are few better songs (by the Beach Boys or otherwise) to soundtrack such long-lasting relationships than "Forever."
While not as well-known as some of the other songs in this list, "Forever" has enjoyed a pop culture legacy that, similar to "Wouldn't it Be Nice," spans multiple generations. Kids of the early '90s may remember this as Jesse's (John Stamos) love song for his eventual wife, Rebecca (Lori Loughlin), on "Full House." Stamos notably performed the tune in the episode where the two characters, both played by younger boomers, tie the knot. As the actor has collaborated frequently with the Beach Boys, he did a creditable job singing the song in character and on the band's otherwise panned 1992 album, "Summer in Paradise" (though the less said about the rap version performed on "Full House," the better).