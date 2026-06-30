5 Hits From The Beach Boys That Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

When boomers recall the fun they had in their younger days, they are oftentimes drawn to the memories of summers past, and that's where the title track of the Beach Boys' 1964 album "All Summer Long" comes in. Honestly, much of the LP can serve as a soundtrack for any boomer's recollections of summertime crushes and romances, but it's the title track that most effectively delivers the nostalgia in that regard. With mentions of horseback riding, miniature golf, and riding "Hondas in the hills," the lyrics paint a vivid picture of how fun it could be to spend the summer months with a special person.

It also helps that the first verse of "All Summer Long" has some real-life inspiration from an early Beach Boys romance involving no less than the band's chief creative genius. The late Brian Wilson admitted in his autobiography, "I Am Brian Wilson," that the line "'Member when you spilled Coke all over your blouse" was inspired by a clumsy accident during his initial encounter with Marilyn Rovell, who would later become his first wife. He may have changed some of the details, but that line remains relatable to anyone who's felt nervous or awkward around the person they're crushing on.

While "All Summer Long" can indeed capture the happy and fun side of spending summer days with someone you particularly like (or love), our next entry reminds us that not all memories of this kind are pleasant ones.