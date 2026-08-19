The 5 Best Classic Rock Songs That Tell Complete Stories

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot faced many ups and downs, but he couldn't have known the impact a 1975 Newsweek article would have on his life and career. He read about the sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior in a violent storm, killing all 29 people aboard. Inspired by the tragedy, he began writing, and within around a week, he had penned "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," adding it to the tracklist of his 1976 album "Summertime Dream."

Over seven verses, Lightfoot detailed how the ship, with its veteran crew and cargo of iron ore, got caught in a late-November storm, immortalizing their demise in verse four: "The captain wired in he had water comin' in / And the good ship and crew was in peril / And later that night when his lights went outta sight / Came the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Released as a single in 1976, and despite being a radio-unfriendly 6-plus-minute-long track, it topped the Canadian chart almost a year after the sinking. In the United States, it rose to No. 2 on the Billboard chart, eventually reaching No. 1 for Rock Digital Song Sales in 2025.

Although "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" was one of several hits throughout his career, Lightfoot never really let the story go. He changed the lyrics as new information about the sinking emerged, such as a reference to the hatchway, which could cast the crew responsible for it in a poor light and upset surviving relatives. "The new line takes the onus off the deckhands," he told MLive in 2013.